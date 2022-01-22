MC Election Update January 22: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra says her 'CM face' comment exaggerated; EC to review ban on rallies

Representative image

UP Elections 2022 | Congress General secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra issued a clarification and said that she was not the only face of the Uttar Pradesh assembly polls and her remarks at the launch of Congress Youth Manifesto on January 21 were made in a 'slight exaggerated way.'

"I am not saying that I am the (CM) face (of Congress in the Uttar Pradesh elections)... I said that (you can see my face everywhere) in irritation because you all were asking the same question again & again," Priyanka Gandhi Vadra told ANI.

In a recent interview with ANI she also added that the party decides who will be the chief ministerial candidate and in some states no such decision has been taken.

UP Elections 2022 | Union Home Minister Amit Shah will conduct a door-to-door campaign in Kairana in the poll-bound Uttar Pradesh on January 22 afternoon. Shah will also hold a meeting with party workers in Shamli and will interact with eminent citizens in Meerut.