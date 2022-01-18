MC Election Update January 18: PM Modi to interact with BJP workers virtually; AAP to name Punjab CM candidate

Representative image. (Source: Shutterstock)

UP Assembly Elections 2022 | PM Modi to address BJP workers in Varanasi

Prime minister Narendra Modi will be interacting with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers of Varanasi in poll-bound Uttar Pradesh. The interaction will take place virtually since the Election Commission of India (ECI) has suspended all rallies till January 22 on account of the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the schedule posted by the Uttar Pradesh unit of the BJP on Twitter, the virtual interaction will begin at 11 am.

Political parties hit virtual campaign trail

Snappy hashtags, peppy tunes and quick repartee, political parties have taken their campaign to the virtual world with great aplomb as five states go to elections next month under the shadow of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Wordsmiths and artists of different parties are working overtime to deliver punches and counter punches in their bid to reach out to voters through different platforms ranging from Facebook to YouTube.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) unveiled its campaign song for Uttar Pradesh based on the popular Sri Lankan number 'Manike Mage Hithe' rendered by Yohani De’Silva.

2022 Punjab Assembly Elections | AAP to announce CM candidate today at 12 pm

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will announce its chief ministerial candidate for the Punjab assembly elections today at noon, confirmed party's national convenor Arvind Kejriwal. He had earlier said that the party will be asking the general public as to who should be the chief ministerial face in the Punjab polls even as he indicated state unit chief Bhagwant Mann as his preference.

Ratankumar Singh appointed working president of Manipur Congress

Ratankumar Singh, who had submitted his resignation from the post of vice-president of the Pradesh Congress Committee of poll-bound Manipur, was appointed as its working president on Monday, said a press release issued by the party. The appointment was approved by the All India Congress Committee (AICC) president during the day, party general secretary K C Venu Gopal said.

Election to the 60-member Manipur House will take place in February-March.

With Yogi Adityanath fighting from Gorakhpur Urban seat, Akhilesh Yadav offers SP ticket to BJP MLA

With the BJP deciding to field Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath from his home turf Gorakhpur (Urban) assembly seat in February polls, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on January 17 sought to woo BJP’s Gorakhpur (Urban) MLA Radha Mohan Aggarwal, offering him party ticket for the seat.

Asked about Aggarwal, Yadav told reporters, “If you (reporters) can establish contact with him and speak to him, the ticket will be announced and he will get the ticket.” He was speaking to reporters at his party headquarters on the occasion of Ann Sankalp Divas.