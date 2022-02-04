MC Election Update February 4 | Yogi Adityanath files nomination papers as a BJP candidate from Gorakhpur Urban Assembly constituency

No objections with the law doing its work, says Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi on the arrest of nephew

"We have no objections with the law doing its work...," Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi said on the arrest of his nephew Bhupinder S Honey by ED in an illegal sand mining case. As per reports, Honey was has arrested by the ED on Thursday evening.

Accompanied by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, CM Yogi Adityanath files nomination papers as a BJP candidate from Gorakhpur Urban Assembly constituency.

Asaduddin Owaisi gets Z category security day after firing incident

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi's security will be upgraded to Z category immediately, news agency ANI reported on Febraury 4, a day after the Hyderabad MP's convoy was fired upon in Meerut in Uttar Pradesh. Two persons have been arrested for firing at Owaisi's car.

Arvind Kejriwal accuses Punjab CM Channi of corruption

It takes people four to five years to do corruption, he (Punjab chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi) did wonders within 111 days itself. Unfortunate! People are watching, want honest government, says Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal in Dona Paula (Goa) on the arrest of Punjab CM's nephew Bhupinder S Honey by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in illegal sand mining case

Ahead of the Punjab assembly elections, chief minister Charanjit Channi’s nephew Bhupinder Singh Honey has been arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), News agency ANI has reported.

People at the top want a weak CM who can dance to their tunes. Do you want such a CM, Congress chief Navjot S Sidhu



#WATCH | "If a New Punjab has to be made, it is in the hands of the CM... You have to choose the CM this time. People at the top want a weak CM who can dance to their tunes. Do you want such a CM," said State Congress chief Navjot S Sidhu amid sloganeering by supporters. (03.02) pic.twitter.com/pNfQoMnHjk — ANI (@ANI) February 4, 2022



Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath will file his nomination papers as a BJP candidate from Gorakhpur Urban constituency on February 4. Before the filing of nomination, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Union Minister & State BJP In-Charge Dharmendra Pradhan will address a rally in the city.