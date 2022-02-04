MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Presenting Partner

    Life Insurance Corporation of India

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2022

    Associate Partners:

    • Kotak Mutual Fund
    • Pharmeasy
    • Indiabulls
    • State Bank of India
    • CoinSwitch Kuber

    Presenting Partner

    Life Insurance Corporation of India

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2022

    Technology Partner

    Dell Technologies

    Associate Partners

    Kotak Mutual Fund
    Pharmeasy
    Indiabulls
    State Bank of India
    CoinSwitch Kuber
    you are here: HomeNewsPolitics

    MC Election Update February 4 | Yogi Adityanath files nomination papers as a BJP candidate from Gorakhpur Urban Assembly constituency

    Take a quick look at all the major updates on upcoming assembly elections in the five states of Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur

    Moneycontrol News
    February 04, 2022 / 01:03 PM IST
    A man's inked marked finger is seen as he leaves a polling station on his bike after casting his vote. (Representative image: Reuters)

    A man's inked marked finger is seen as he leaves a polling station on his bike after casting his vote. (Representative image: Reuters)


    No objections with the law doing its work, says Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi on the arrest of nephew

    "We have no objections with the law doing its work...," Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi said on the arrest of his nephew Bhupinder S Honey by ED in an illegal sand mining case. As per reports, Honey was has arrested by the ED on Thursday evening.

    Yogi Adityanath files nomination papers as a BJP candidate from Gorakhpur Urban Assembly constituency

    Accompanied by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, CM Yogi Adityanath files nomination papers as a BJP candidate from Gorakhpur Urban Assembly constituency.

    Asaduddin Owaisi gets Z category security day after firing incident 

    All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi's security will be upgraded to Z category immediately, news agency ANI reported on Febraury 4, a day after the Hyderabad MP's convoy was fired upon in Meerut in Uttar Pradesh. Two persons have been arrested for firing at Owaisi's car.

    Arvind Kejriwal accuses Punjab CM Channi of corruption

    It takes people four to five years to do corruption, he (Punjab chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi) did wonders within 111 days itself. Unfortunate! People are watching, want honest government, says Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal in Dona Paula (Goa) on the arrest of Punjab CM's nephew Bhupinder S Honey by the Enforcement Directorate (ED)  in illegal sand mining case

    Punjab CM's nephew arrested by ED: Report

    Ahead of the Punjab assembly elections, chief minister Charanjit Channi’s nephew Bhupinder Singh Honey has been arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), News agency ANI has reported.

    People at the top want a weak CM who can dance to their tunes. Do you want such a CM, Congress chief Navjot S Sidhu

    Yogi Adityanath to file nomination papers from Gorakhpur Urban today

    Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath will file his nomination papers as a BJP candidate from Gorakhpur Urban constituency on February 4. Before the filing of nomination, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Union Minister & State BJP In-Charge Dharmendra Pradhan will address a rally in the city.

    NPP, Shiv Sena, NCP announce candidates for Manipur polls

    Meghalaya's ruling National People's Party (NPP), newly-formed Kuki People's Alliance (KPA), and Maharashtra's ruling partners Shiv Sena and NCP announced candidates for the Manipur assembly polls on February  3.

    Conrad Sangma-led NPP released its third list of nine candidates for the elections. Among those fielded are Sapam Kangleipal Meitei from Lamlai, Yumkhaibam Erabot from Wangkhei and M Rameshwar Singh from Kakching. NCP named candidates for five seats—George T Haokip from Saikot, Poonam Rani Wangkhem from Khetrigao, Khuraijam Ratankumar Singh from Khurai, Oinam Haridas Singh from Wangkhem and Md Islamuddin Khan from Keirao.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #2022 Assembly Elections #2022 assembly polls #Current Affairs #India #MC Election #MC Election Update #Politics
    first published: Feb 4, 2022 12:42 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.