MC Election Update: AAP to name Punjab CM candidate tomorrow, Yogi Adityanath to fight from Gorakhpur

2022 Punjab Assembly Elections | The Assembly polls in all 117 constituencies of Punjab have been postponed to February 20, the Election Commission has announced. The single-phase polls were earlier slated for February 14, but was deferred by six days in view of the birth anniversary of Guru Ravidas, observed on February 16.

AAP to announce CM candidate tomorrow

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal said his party will announce the chief ministerial candidate for Punjab Assembly elections at 12 noon on January 18. Kejriwal had earlier said that the party will be asking the general public as to who should be the chief ministerial face in the Punjab polls even as he indicated that his own preference was state unit chief Bhagwant Mann.

UP Assembly Elections 2022 | Yogi Adityanath, who has been declared the BJP candidate from Gorakhpur, will be the second leader to contest from the district as a chief minister after Tribhuvan Narayan Singh, who lost in 1971. Singh had contested from the Maniram Assembly seat of the Gorakhpur district while being a chief minister. There was a mixed reaction from political parties after Yogi Adityanath was made the BJP candidate from Gorakhpur Sadar seat on Saturday.

Chidambaram says contest in Goa between Congress and BJP, Arvind Kejriwal hits back