MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • PwC_India
  • Hitachi Social Innovation
  • Finity
  • Inestmentor
  • Score Dekha Kya
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • Future Of Mobility
  • Autodesk
  • Finq
  • Mirae
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Moneycontrol Pro & Espresso presents Nifty Banker 2.0 - India's First Retail Index Traders Online Conference. 12 Webinars at Early bird offer of just Rs.50/- per webinar exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics

MC Election Update: AAP to name Punjab CM candidate tomorrow, Yogi Adityanath to fight from Gorakhpur

Take a quick look at all the major updates on upcoming assembly elections in five states -- Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur

Moneycontrol News
January 17, 2022 / 03:54 PM IST
(Representative image)

(Representative image)

2022 Punjab Assembly Elections | The Assembly polls in all 117 constituencies of Punjab have been postponed to February 20, the Election Commission has announced. The single-phase polls were earlier slated for February 14, but was deferred by six days in view of the birth anniversary of Guru Ravidas, observed on February 16.

AAP to announce CM candidate tomorrow

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal said his party will announce the chief ministerial candidate for Punjab Assembly elections at 12 noon on January 18. Kejriwal had earlier said that the party will be asking the general public as to who should be the chief ministerial face in the Punjab polls even as he indicated that his own preference was state unit chief Bhagwant Mann.

UP Assembly Elections 2022 | Yogi Adityanath, who has been declared the BJP candidate from Gorakhpur, will be the second leader to contest from the district as a chief minister after Tribhuvan Narayan Singh, who lost in 1971. Singh had contested from the Maniram Assembly seat of the Gorakhpur district while being a chief minister. There was a mixed reaction from political parties after Yogi Adityanath was made the BJP candidate from Gorakhpur Sadar seat on Saturday.

Chidambaram says contest in Goa between Congress and BJP, Arvind Kejriwal hits back

Close

Related stories

Asserting that the contest in Goa is between the Congress and the BJP, senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on January 17 said his assessment that the AAP and the TMC will only "fracture" the non-BJP vote has been "confirmed" by Arvind Kejriwal. Hitting back at Chidambaram, AAP national convener Kejriwal said Goans will vote where they see hope and "Congress is hope for BJP, not Goans".
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Assembly Elections 2022 #India #MC Election #Politics
first published: Jan 17, 2022 03:54 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | How should you select ELSS mutual fund for tax-saving?

Simply Save | How should you select ELSS mutual fund for tax-saving?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.