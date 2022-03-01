English
    MC Election March 1 | Large number of voters turned out in the first phase of the Manipur Assembly elections, says CM N Biren Singh

    Take a quick look at all the major updates on assembly elections in five states of Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Goa, and Manipur.

    Moneycontrol News
    March 01, 2022 / 02:10 PM IST

    Highlights:

    -- Large number of voters turned out in the first phase of the Manipur Assembly elections, says CM N Biren Singh

    -- Manipur has always led India's unity from the front, says PM Modi

    -- BJP not against any dynasty but my family: Priyanka Gandhi

    BJP to develop a Sports University in Manipur: PM Modi

    Manipur has given the nation sportspersons such as Mirabai Chanu and MC Mary Kom. "To further develop the region in this sector, we're developing a Sports University in Manipur," PM Modi said.

    Manipur has always led India's unity from the front, says PM Modi

    While addressing a virtual rally in Manipur, PM Modi said that the state haD always led India's unity from the front. "People from the state made several sacrifices during our independence struggle. However, Congress never gave them the right tribute," he added.

    BJP not against any dynasty but my family: Priyanka Gandhi

    On a day Prime Minister Narendra Modi targeted political dynasts during electioneering in Uttar Pradesh, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said on February 28 the BJP was only against her family, which had not bowed down to it. The Congress general secretary's sharp rebuttal came during an election programme in the Tamkuhi Raj area of Kushinagar district where she campaigned for her party candidates ahead of the March 3 assembly polls.

    In his speech in Maharajganj, PM Modi called out "ghor pariwarvadis "(staunch dynasts) in an attack aimed at the Samajwadi Party. In the same speech, Modi gave several examples to stress how dynasts cared only for their family interests while the BJP worked for the welfare of the poor and deprived sections of the society.

    While addressing an election rally in Kushinagar, Priyanka Gandhi said, "They talk of the dynasty when all the children of politicians have moved to their own party! Which dynasty were they against or abstaining from? They were against only my family because my family will never bow down to them. They know this that even if they kill us, we are neither going to compromise with the BJP nor bow down to them."
    first published: Mar 1, 2022 01:44 pm

