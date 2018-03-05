Mayawati to back SP’s strongest ‘anti-BJP candidate’ in UP bypolls

News 18

The Bahujan Samaj Party has announced its decision to extend its support to the Samajwadi Party candidates in the Phulpur and Gorakhpur byelections, hours after News18 first reported about the possibility of an alliance between the long-term rivals.

The move is aimed at gaining back grounds lost to the BJP after the 2017 Assembly elections.

BSP chief Mayawati stated that the support will be limited to the bypolls only. “I want to clarify that BSP has not allied with any political party. All rumors about BSP and SP alliance in UP for 2019 Lok Sabha elections are false and baseless,” she said.