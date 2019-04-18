App
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Apr 18, 2019 06:27 PM IST | Source: PTI

Mayawati terms EC anti-dalit; says NYAY jumla of Congress

She also claimed that BJP leaders are taking the Army's name in their poll speeches violating the model code of conduct, but the EC is keeping mum.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

BSP supremo Mayawati on April 18 alleged that the Election Commission has an anti-dalit mindset and that was why it had stopped her from campaigning in Agra, considered the 'Dalit capital' of northern India.

She also claimed that BJP leaders are taking the Army's name in their poll speeches violating the model code of conduct, but the EC is keeping mum.

Mayawati, a dalit leader, also described the proposed 'NYAY' scheme as the 'jumla' of the Congress.

"The Election Commission, which has an anti-dalit mindset, stopped me from campaigning in the capital of dalits, Agra. Victory of BSP candidates in order to form its government at the Centre will be the appropriate reply to the Commission," Mayawati said at a poll meeting here.

The EC had imposed a 48-hour ban from 6 am on April 16 on Mayawati on campaigning for her "provocative" communal remarks which, it said, had the "propensity to polarise the elections".

The former UP chief minister was scheduled to campaign in Agra on April 16.

Attacking the Congress, she described the proposed minimum income scheme 'NYAY' as 'jumla'.

"We do not believe in jumlas like the Congress which promises to provide Rs 6,000 as minimum income. We will give permanent jobs to farmers in government and private sectors if BSP comes to power at the Centre," Mayawati said.

The BSP has not come out with any manifesto as it does not believe in making making mere announcements, she said adding that it wants to carry out development works.

Parties like the Congress and the BJP release their manifestos during poll time and forget its promises later, Mayawati alleged.

All these 'jumlebazi' and 'chowkidari' will not be able to save the BJP government, she claimed.

It is because of the BJP that the private sector follows no reservation policy, Mayawati alleged.

The BSP leader asked women to prepare food for the men in the family only when they come back home after exercising their franchise.
First Published on Apr 18, 2019 06:15 pm

tags #Election Commission #India #NYAY scheme #Politics

