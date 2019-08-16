App
Last Updated : Aug 16, 2019 03:17 PM IST | Source: PTI

Mayawati slams Rajasthan govt for acquittal of accused in Pehlu Khan case

An Alwar court on August 14 acquitted all the six accused in the lynching case of Pehlu Khan.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

BSP President Mayawati on August 16 charged the Congress government in Rajasthan with laxity, saying the accused in the Pehlu Khan mob lynching case were acquitted due to its "gross negligence".

An Alwar court on August 14 acquitted all the six accused in the lynching case of Pehlu Khan.

"Due to gross negligence and inaction of the Congress government of Rajasthan, all the six accused in the infamous Pehlu Khan mob lynching case have been acquitted by the lower court there. This is most unfortunate," Mayawati said in a tweet.

Close

"Would this have been possible if the government there was cautious in ensuring justice to the victim's family, perhaps never," she added.

Pehlu Khan (55), his two sons and a few others were transporting cows when they were allegedly stopped and thrashed by a mob near Behror in Alwar district on April 1, 2017. Khan later died in a hospital.

First Published on Aug 16, 2019 03:10 pm

#India #Pehlu Khan case #Politics

