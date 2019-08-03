App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Aug 03, 2019 05:41 PM IST | Source: PTI

Mayawati slams Gujarat govt for 'tweaking' Dr Ambedkar's slogan in textbooks

In another tweet, Mayawati said it was but natural that there would be opposition to "such conspiracies and atrocities on Dalits committed by the BJP government in Gujarat".

PTI @moneycontrolcom

BSP supremo Mayawati on August 3 slammed the BJP government in Gujarat for reportedly "tweaking" a slogan by Dr B R Ambedkar in a Class 5 Gujarati textbook and demanded that it be restored to its original form immediately.

'Shikshit Bano, Sangharsh Karo, Sangathhit Bano' are the immortal words of Dr Ambedkar which inspire crores of Dalits and backwards to march ahead. But the Gujarat government's books are imparting wrong education which exposes the BJP's anti-Ambedkar and anti-Dalit face as that of the Congress," she tweeted.

In another tweet, Mayawati said it was but natural that there would be opposition to "such conspiracies and atrocities on Dalits committed by the BJP government in Gujarat".

Close

"The BSP strongly condemns teaching of distorted historic slogans of Dr Ambedkar and demands that the tweaked slogan be removed immediately from the text books," she said.

related news

Mayawati's remark came against the backdrop of media reports that a chapter (in Gujarati) in a textbook of Gujarat State Board of School read as "one slogan of Babasaheb is worth remembering: Educate, organise and self-reliance is the true assistance".

Ambedkaraites have protested that the slogan in the textbook was not by Dr Ambedkar, who had said, 'Educate, Agitate, Organise'.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, exclusive trading recommendations, independent equity analysis, actionable investment ideas, nuanced takes on macro, corporate and policy actions, practical insights from market gurus and much more.
First Published on Aug 3, 2019 05:32 pm

tags #India #Politics

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.