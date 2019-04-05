App
Politics
Last Updated : Apr 05, 2019 12:13 PM IST | Source: PTI

Mayawati slams Congress, BJP; ridicules PM Modi's 'Mai Bhi Chowkidar' campaign

Taking a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP's 'Main Bhi Chowkidar' campaign, she said the 'Chaiwallah' who enacted a "new drama" of 'Chowkidar' would undoubtedly be rejected by the people in the coming elections.

BSP supremo Mayawati attacked the BJP and the opposition Congress, alleging that both the parties failed to address the problems of the weaker sections.

Addressing an election meeting here Thursday, Mayawati lashed out at the Congress, saying the party, which ruled the country for 70 years, had miserably failed to ensure social justice and empowerment of the weaker sections of the society.

As a result, its rule had been rejected in many states and at the Centre as well, she said.

The BSP chief, who spoke in Hindi, claimed that the BJP was also following in the Congress' footsteps by ignoring the welfare of the weaker sections.

She alleged that aggressive approaches of the BJP and the RSS have created more problems for the weaker sections and minorities in the country.

The BSP is contesting three Lok Sabha and 21 assembly seats in Andhra Pradesh as part of the electoral alliance with the Jana Sena led by Pawan Kalyan.

Kalyan, who was also present, said a special governing body headed by Andhra Pradesh chief minister would be constituted in the place of existing board of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) that governs the Venkateswara temple if his party was voted to power.

"There is a dire need to protect the safety, serenity and sanctity of the ancient hill shrine with a body to be headed by none other than the chief minister of the state itself," the actor-turned-politician said.

He hit out at the YSR Congress Party led by Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy and alleged that it was practising unruly politics.

Kalyan appealed to the people to vote for the nominees of the Jana Sena-BSP-left parties in the coming Lok Sabha and state assembly elections for better governance and to uplift the poor and downtrodden.
First Published on Apr 5, 2019 12:05 pm

tags #BJP #Congress #General Elections 2019 #India #Lok Sabha polls 2019 #Mayawati #Politics

