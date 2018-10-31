App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Oct 31, 2018 04:36 PM IST | Source: PTI

Mayawati seeks apology from those flaying BSP for its statues

“All those in the BJP, the RSS and company need to apologise, especially to the people of the Bahujan Samaj, for terming the statues installed by the then BSP government to honour icons like Baba Saheb Ambedkar and others as wasteful expenditure," she said in a statement.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Hours after the inauguration of a Rs 3,000-crore statue of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel in Gujarat, BSP president Mayawati demanded an apology from those who had flayed her over the statues of Dalit leaders her government had installed in Uttar Pradesh.

“All those in the BJP, the RSS and company need to apologise, especially to the people of the Bahujan Samaj, for terming the statues installed by the then BSP government to honour icons like Baba Saheb Ambedkar and others as wasteful expenditure," she said in a statement.

"The people of the country are also wondering if all this is not politics, and if the BJP really had this love for Patel why had they not put up such a massive statue earlier in Gujarat where they are in power for a long time," she said.

The Bahujan Samaj Party chief paid tributes to Vallabhbhai Patel, known as the 'Iron man of India', on his 143rd birth anniversary.

related news

She said like Dalit leader Baba Saheb Ambedkar, Sardar Patel was also a nationalist and was widely respected.

Mayawati questioned “the politics and faith” behind the English nomenclature of the statue of the country's first home minister, who she said was an example of Indian culture and traditions.

The 182-metre ‘Statue of Unity' is the world's tallest, about twice the height of the Statue of Liberty in the US.

The former UP chief minister said the “foreign stamp” on the construction of Patel's statue will always trouble Patel's followers.

She accused the Bharatiya Janata Party and its government at the Centre of confining Patel to a region, saying this is an example of BJP's “narrow-mindedness”.

The statue was dedicated to the nation on Wednesday by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Gujarat's Kevadiya. It is built on Sadhu Bet islet near Sardar Sarovar Dam in Narmada district.

Modi slammed those criticising the decision to build the monument, questioning whether any crime had been committed by constructing such memorials for national heroes like Patel.

Patel, the country's first home minister, is credited with merging over 500 princely states into the Union of India.
First Published on Oct 31, 2018 04:33 pm

tags #BSP #India #Mayawati #Politics #Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel

most popular

Investor or aam aadmi, 9 movies that have stock market lessons for everyone

Investor or aam aadmi, 9 movies that have stock market lessons for everyone

Five intelligent investment tips for long-term wealth creation

Five intelligent investment tips for long-term wealth creation

Facts about Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel statue that dwarfs the world’s tallest structures

Facts about Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel statue that dwarfs the world’s tallest structures

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.