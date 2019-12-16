App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Dec 16, 2019 11:37 AM IST | Source: PTI

Mayawati says violence in Jamia, AMU unfortunate, demands inquiry

"The violence against the new Citizenship Amendment Act, first in Uttar Pradesh's Aligarh and then in Jamia University and entire Jamia region in which many innocent students and common people were targeted is very unfortunate and the party is with the victims," she said in a tweet.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

BSP President Mayawati on Monday termed as "unfortunate" the violence in Aligarh Muslim University and Jamia Millia Islamia against the amended Citizenship Act and demanded a judicial inquiry. The former Uttar Pradesh chief minister also appealed to all communities to maintain calm after violence rocked the two universities.

"The violence against the new Citizenship Amendment Act, first in Uttar Pradesh's Aligarh and then in Jamia University and entire Jamia region in which many innocent students and common people were targeted is very unfortunate and the party is with the victims," she said in a tweet.

"Under such circumstances, UP and Central governments should get a high level judicial inquiry conducted into such incidents so as to ensure that original culprits do not go scot free. The police and administration should also act impartially" she said.

Close
"Otherwise, this fire can spread very badly across the country, specially in educational institutions. Also, it is also an appeal to all communities to maintain peace and order," Mayawati added.

LIVE NOW... Video series on How to Double Your Monthly Income... where Rahul Shah, Ex-Swiss Investment Banker and one of India's leading experts on wealth building, reveals his secret strategies for the first time ever. Register here to watch it for FREE.
First Published on Dec 16, 2019 11:32 am

tags #Amu #CAA #India #Jamia #Mayawati #NRC #Politics

most popular

Richest companies in Asia: Find out which Indian powerhouse features in top 13

Richest companies in Asia: Find out which Indian powerhouse features in top 13

Sundar Pichai is Alphabet CEO: Other Indian leaders at top global companies

Sundar Pichai is Alphabet CEO: Other Indian leaders at top global companies

Most corrupt states in India: Maharashtra does not figure in top 8, guess which takes top spot

Most corrupt states in India: Maharashtra does not figure in top 8, guess which takes top spot

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.