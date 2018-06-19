App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Jun 19, 2018 05:47 PM IST | Source: PTI

Mayawati ridicules BJP's 'Sampark for Samarthan' programme

The programme is meant to reach out to political allies - as well as prominent people - ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha election.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

BSP supremo Mayawati today ridiculed the BJP's "Sampark for Samarthan" programme, dubbing it as nothing but a photo-op with the high and the mighty. Mayawati's criticism for the ruling BJP “Contact for Support” campaign comes on a day when the party broke its alliance with the PDP in Jammu and Kashmir.

The programme is meant to reach out to political allies - as well as prominent people - ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha election.

"The programme is nothing but a photo-op by BJP stalwarts with only the prominent people," she said in a statement here.

While launching the programme recently, the Bharatiya Janata Party had said it planned to reach out to one lakh personalities from various fields and explain to them the achievements of the NDA government ahead of the 2019 polls. Mayawati's Bahujan Samaj Party said such a programme was an insult to the poor.

"It amounts to insulting the poor, the farmers, the labourers and the villagers who constitute the real India," she said, adding that the BJP government does not bother for them.

As part of the BJP outreach, senior party leaders are meeting people who can influence the public. These include film stars, sportspersons and religious leaders.

BJP president Amit Shah has also met allies Shiromani Akali Dal and Shiv Sena under the programme.

Mayawati slammed the Centre for not curtailing the price of petrol and diesel, describing it as its "anti-poor, anti-people policy".
First Published on Jun 19, 2018 05:44 pm

tags #Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati #Bharatiya Janata Party #India #Politics

most popular

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.