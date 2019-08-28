App
Politics
Last Updated : Aug 28, 2019 01:43 PM IST | Source: PTI

Mayawati expresses concern over mob-lynching incidents on suspicion of child theft in Uttar Pradesh

The BSP chief's tweet comes two days after a 50-year-old woman was thrashed on the suspicion of child theft in Shringar Nagar in Etah district.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

BSP president Mayawati expressed serious concerns on August 28 over mob-lynching incidents in Uttar Pradesh targeting women in the name of child theft.

In a tweet, she said, "In Uttar Pradesh, mob lynching in its new frightening form is targeting innocent women. There is terror among the people because of innocent women being harassed/murdered on charges of child theft. It would be better if the state government takes strict legal action against such wrong elements."

The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief's tweet comes two days after a 50-year-old woman was thrashed on the suspicion of child theft in Shringar Nagar in Etah district.

Beena Devi (50), a resident of Sirmaur in Himachal Pradesh, was beaten up by some people on the suspicion of child theft on August 25. Four persons have been arrested in connection with the incident.

A video of the incident has gone viral on the social media, in which some women and men are seen beating up the woman.

First Published on Aug 28, 2019 01:38 pm

tags #India #Politics

