App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Jun 06, 2019 02:50 PM IST | Source: PTI

Mayawati expresses concern over high unemployment rate

In a statement issued here, she said, "The Union Labour Ministry, in its data released after the Lok Sabha election, has confirmed that joblessness in the country was 6.1 per cent of total labour force, highest in the last 45 years. For the victims of poverty and unemployment, there is no point of regretting now."

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo Mayawati on Thursday expressed concern over the high unemployment rate in the country.

In a statement issued here, she said, "The Union Labour Ministry, in its data released after the Lok Sabha election, has confirmed that joblessness in the country was 6.1 per cent of total labour force, highest in the last 45 years. For the victims of poverty and unemployment, there is no point of regretting now."

She also said the dip in growth rate "is result of fall in agricultural and industrial output".

Close

"The point of concern is that how true welfare will be done for the poor people of the country," Mayawati said.

related news

On May 31, the government confirmed the unemployment rate projected in a pre-election leaked report and said joblessness in the country was 6.1 per cent of total labour force during 2017-18, the highest in 45 years.

The data released by the Labour Ministry on a day when Modi 2.0 Cabinet took charge, showed 7.8 per cent of all employable urban youths being jobless, while the percentage for the rural was 5.3 per cent.

The joblessness among male on all India basis was 6.2 per cent, while it was 5.7 per cent in case of females.

India's economic growth rate slowed to a five-year low of 5.8 per cent in January-March 2018-19 due to poor performance in agriculture and manufacturing sectors, according to official data.

During the Lok Sabha election campaign, the opposition targeted the Modi government, accusing it of having failed to keep up its promise of creating two crore jobs per year.
First Published on Jun 6, 2019 02:46 pm

tags #India #Politics

most popular

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.