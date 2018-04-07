App
Apr 07, 2018 07:02 PM IST | Source: PTI

Mayawati denounces Amit Shah's remarks against Opposition parties

"Intoxicated by power, BJP leaders are taking the people of the country for fools... The indecent and undemocratic language used by BJP president Amit Shah during the Mumbai meeting is condemnable," Mayawati said in a statement here.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Condemning BJP president Amit Shah for making "indecent" remarks against opposition parties, BSP chief Mayawati today said the people of Uttar Pradesh had taught a lesson to the ruling party when similar language was used by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath before the Lok Sabha bypolls for two seats.

"Similar language was used by UP CM Adityanath before the Lok Sabha by-elections in Phulpur and Gorakhpur for which people gave them a befitting reply," she said. "Shah's statement is enough to prove how low the party has fallen under the leadership of the Guru (Narendra Modi) and the Chela (Amit Shah)," Mayawati said, and asked if such indecency suits the ruling party.

The BSP supremo was reacting to Shah's attack on the "so-called" opposition unity stating that PM Modi had spooked "cats, dogs, snakes and mongoose to unite" at a rally.

He made the remark on the BJP's Foundation Day in Mumbai yesterday. The BSP chief said it was because of such "egoistical and anti-poor attitude" that even the BJP's partners had come out against the party.

She flayed the government for resorting to "every tactic" to foil discussion on the no-trust motion and stalling the proceedings of Parliament.

Blaming the government for the stalemate in Parliament, Mayawati said that "since so many serious cases have surfaced, the BJP is not in a position to face the charges and therefore, the houses were adjourned continuously".

The Modi government was well aware if discussion was held on the no-trust motion, it would have brought its "anti-poor, anti-farmers, pro-capitalists policies, corruption and bank scams to the fore and would have put it in the dock in the election year", Mayawati said.

tags #Amit Shah #BJP #India #Mayawati #Politics

