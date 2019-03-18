App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Mar 18, 2019 08:50 AM IST | Source: PTI

Mayawati campaigning for Mulayam at his home turf an insult to SP patriarch: UP Dy CM

"Recently I came across new reports that BSP chief Mayawati may campaign and seek vote for SP patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav in SP stronghold Mainpuri," said Maurya.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

BSP chief Mayawati campaigning for SP founder Mulayam Singh Yadav at his home turf would be an insult to the socialist stalwart, Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya said.

"Recently I came across new reports that BSP chief Mayawati may campaign and seek vote for SP patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav in SP stronghold Mainpuri," said Maurya.

"If this actually happens, it will amount to a severe insult to a socialist stalwart like Mulayam Singh Yadav," he added.

"If Mayawati is going to seek vote for Mulayam Singh Yadav in Mainpuri, I feel Akhilesh Yadav is deliberately indulging in insulting and humiliating his father," Maurya told PTI here.

related news

Maurya rued that Akhilesh Yadav is bent upon "insulting his father" time and again.

"In the run up to the 2017 UP assembly polls, Akhilesh Yadav had insulted his father by removing him from the post of party president," he said.

"But Mayawati seeking votes for Mulayam Singh Yadav in his bastion will be a greater insult to the socialist stalwart," he added.

SP patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav had created a flutter in the Lok Sabha last month when he said he wished to see Narendra Modi back as prime minister, a sentiment that the PM had acknowledged with folded hands.

"I wish that all members come back to the House," Yadav had said during the last sitting of the 16th Lok Sabha.

And pointing to Modi, the SP founder had added he wished the BJP leader too to come back as the prime minister. His remarks had drawn applause from the treasury benches.

"I wish pradhan mantriji becomes pradhan mantri again," said Yadav, with UPA chairperson and Congress leader Sonia Gandhi sitting by his side.

Gandhi had appeared flustered with Yadav's remark.
First Published on Mar 18, 2019 08:22 am

tags #General Elections 2019 #India #Lok Sabha polls 2019 #Politics

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

More From

Remembering Manohar Parrikar: The Reluctant Politician Who Was the Bri ...

IPL 2019: Five First Time Indian Players to Watch Out For

IPL 2019 | History, Controversies, Maximums, Razzmatazz….and Cricket ...

Sonali Bendre Enjoys Sunday Brunch With Goldie Behl, Hrithik Roshan, S ...

Truck Full of Explosives Seized by CID in West Bengal

Swara Bhasker: I Don't Have the Skill or the Vision to Be a Director

OPINION | Why PM Modi's 'Main Bhi Chowkidar' is Appealing to the Masse ...

Boeing 737 Max 8 Crash Similar to Lion Air Plane Crash, Ethiopian Tran ...

New Zealand Mosque Attacks: Alleged Shooter Bought 4 Guns, Ammunition ...

Lok Sabha Polls 2019: India now has 2,293 political parties, 149 regis ...

New Zealand attack: Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern likely to discuss li ...

Ex-SC judge Justice PC Ghose to be India's first Lokpal

DMK names ex-ministers Dayanidhi Maran, TR Baalu, Kanimozhi

Kerala unveils Jatayu sculpture, a towering tribute to women’s safet ...

CNBC-TV18 Market Live: Sensex Nifty to open in green amid positive glo ...

Top stocks to watch out for: Mindtree, Bandhan Bank, HDFC, Jet Airways

Top brokerage calls for Monday: Macquarie maintains underperform on Ba ...

Here are the bulk/block deals from March 15

Pulwama aftermath: Indian Navy deployed nuclear submarines, aircraft c ...

ISL 2018-19: Bengaluru FC edge FC Goa in extra time in cagey final to ...

Jet Airways grounds operations at Abu Dhabi airport from today for ind ...

Christchurch shooting video lays bare terrifying new brazenness of rig ...

Shah Faesal launches Jammu and Kashmir Peoples' Movement; aims to purs ...

In 'I Have Done My Bhartiya-karan', Kanhaiyalal Kapoor asks what it ta ...

Sobhita Dhulipala on Made in Heaven: I thrive in playing parts that ar ...

No water for a clean Ganga: River's reduced flow and declining health ...

Apple funded study shows critical role of wearables in detecting heart ...

Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif to promote Urdu? Netizen can ...

Thanos' look in Avengers: Endgame revealed, courtesy this leaked magaz ...

Congress' Pawan Khera compares Narendra Modi to terrorists, gets 'sham ...

Saalumarada Thimmakka: All you need to know about 106-year-old Padma S ...

Ghar More Pardesiya from Kalank: Song featuring Alia Bhatt to be out o ...

Renuka Shahane has an EPIC response to MJ Akbar's #MainBhiChowkidar tw ...

Mia Khalifa is off the market, is engaged to bf Robert Sandberg

Aamir Khan is thinking of retirement and we should all be concerned

BJP President Amit Shah to unveil the second poster of PM Narendra Mod ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.