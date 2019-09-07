App
Last Updated : Sep 07, 2019 09:54 AM IST | Source: PTI

Mayawati calls off agreement with Dushyant Chautala's party for Haryana Assembly polls

Chautala had last month announced that his party and the BSP would contest the Haryana Assembly polls as allies.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

In a late night development, the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) called off its agreement with Dushyant Chautala's Jannayak Janata Party for the upcoming Haryana Assembly election and decided to field candidates on all seats in the state. According to the BSP, the agreement reached with Dushyant Chautala for the upcoming Assembly elections in Haryana is inappropriate in terms of the proposed seat-sharing formula, BSP president Mayawati said in a tweet in Hindi, adding that the tie-up is called off.

The party high command has decided to go it alone with all its strength and contest on all the seats, she said in another tweet.

Chautala had last month announced that his party and the BSP would contest the Haryana Assembly polls as allies.

First Published on Sep 7, 2019 09:50 am

tags #Haryana Assembly Polls 2019 #India #Mayawati #Politics

