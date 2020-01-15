App
Last Updated : Jan 15, 2020 02:16 PM IST | Source: PTI

Mayawati calls meeting to decide on Delhi Assembly poll candidates

The BSP has already announced to field candidates for all 70 seats in the Delhi elections.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

BSP President Mayawati has convened a meeting in the national capital on Wednesday to select party candidates for the Delhi Assembly elections. Delhi geos to polls on February 8 for which the nomination process began on Tuesday.

The BSP has already announced to field candidates for all 70 seats in the Delhi elections.

According to sources, the meeting will be attended by Delhi in-charge MPs, as well as the leaders of the Delhi Pradesh unit.

The party leadership has given charge of completing the primary process of selection of candidates to BSP Rajya Sabha MPs Ashok Siddharth, Rajaram and Vir Singh.

A party leader said the list of candidates will be released in the next two days after approval of the BSP President.

In the last elections, the BSP could not open is account in Delhi, though the party had two MLAs in 2008.

First Published on Jan 15, 2020 02:10 pm

tags #Assembly Elections 2020 #Delhi Assembly Polls 2020 #India #Mayawati #Politics

