App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Jul 22, 2019 08:39 AM IST | Source: PTI

Mayawati asks party's lone Karnataka MLA to support Kumaraswamy govt

"BSP national president Mayawati has directed the BSP MLA to vote in support of the Kumaraswamy government," the BSP chief said Sunday in a tweet.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati has directed the lone BSP MLA in Karnataka to vote in favour of the Kumaraswamy government in the state.

"BSP national president Mayawati has directed the BSP MLA to vote in support of the Kumaraswamy government," the BSP chief said Sunday in a tweet.

N Mahesh is the lone BSP MLA in Karnataka.

Close

The fate of the fragile HD Kumaraswamy led Congress- JDS coalition government in Karnataka is likely to be decided on the assembly floor on Monday.

State Governor Vajubhai Vala had on Friday asked the state chief minister twice to wrap up the ongoing debate on his trust motion in the assembly, which, however, failed to conclude the proceeding on the day.

The Kumaraswamy's government has been hit by a spate of resignations by the party's rebel MLAs.
First Published on Jul 22, 2019 08:09 am

tags #India #Politics

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.