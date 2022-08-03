 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsPolitics

Mayawati announces support to NDA's vice presidential candidate Jagdeep Dhankhar

PTI
Aug 03, 2022 / 11:54 AM IST

Making the announcement on Twitter, she said, "Keeping in mind the larger public interest and the party movement, the Bahujan Samaj Party has decided to support Jagdeep Dhankhar in the vice presidential poll."

Mayawati

Bahujan Samaj Party supremo Mayawati on Wednesday announced her party's support to NDA's vice presidential candidate Jagdeep Dhankhar.

Making the announcement on Twitter, she said, "Keeping in mind the larger public interest and the party movement, the Bahujan Samaj Party has decided to support Jagdeep Dhankhar in the vice presidential poll."

The BJP had last month named West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar, a Jat leader from Rajasthan with socialist background, as the ruling National Democratic Alliance's (NDA) vice presidential candidate. The Mayawati-led party had also supported NDA's presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu.

PTI
TAGS: #India #Jagdeep Dhankhar #Mayawati #NDA #Politics
first published: Aug 3, 2022 11:54 am
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.