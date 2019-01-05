Mayawati, Akhilesh Yadav move closer to finalise seat arithmetic for Lok Sabha polls

BSP supremo Mayawati and Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav moved closer to finalise the seat-sharing formula ahead of the Lok Sabha polls this year.

Sources in the Samajwadi Party (SP) said Yadav met Mayawati in New Delhi to discuss the final nitty-gritties of the proposed alliance.

Though there was no official word from both the parties, the sources claimed that two Uttar Pradesh-based political outfits will contest 37 Lok Sabha seats each.

The northern state has 80 Lok Sabha seats.

They added the remaining seats would be left for the Congress, Rashtriya Lok Dal and other smaller parties.