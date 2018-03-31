Maurya slams Akhilesh Yadav for accusing BJP govt of 'lying' about development projects

Hitting out at Akhilesh Yadav for claiming that the BJP dispensation in Uttar Pradesh was taking credit for the schemes initiated by his government, Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya said this only shows the Samajwadi Party president's frustration.

The former Uttar Pradesh chief minister has accused the Yogi Adityanath dispensation of "lying and hoodwinking people" as regards the projects launched by the previous SP government in the state.

Referring to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath inaugurating an elevated road in Ghaziabad yesterday, Yadav claimed that it was already inaugurated earlier.

Hours after the former chief minister made the allegations at a press conference here, Maurya said, "Akhilesh (Yadav) is not the chief minister now... if he thinks he is (the CM) then he should correct himself... any project of the previous government is taken forward by the next government."

"What has been done by the present government in one year is more that all the works of Bua (aunt), bhatija (nephew) and pitaji (father) put together," the deputy chief minister said in an apparent reference to BSP supremo Mayawati, SP president Akhilesh Yadav and his father Mulayam Singh Yadav.

Maurya said, "Akhilesh Yadav often talks about Lucknow-Agra Expressway... if he had inaugurated it why did he leave it incomplete? Yesterday Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath inaugurated an elevated road in Ghaziabad but he (Akhilesh Yadav) had a trouble in that too. Actually, ever since inquiries have been ordered into the corruption during the SP government he has been feeling restless and making such statement."

The deputy chief minister said Akhilesh Yadav often complains that the Centre did not issue no objection certificates (NOC) for many schemes of his government and asked whether he had taken NOC for the river front project.

"The reality is that he had stopped the central government schemes," Maurya alleged.

On Akhilesh Yadav's allegation that teachers, shiksha mitras and others were being baton-charged instead of being provided job, the deputy chief minister said the problem was created by the previous SP government and the matter is in the Supreme Court now.