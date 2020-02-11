Matiala Election Result 2020 LIVE: Check Matiala Constituency Assembly (Vidhan Sabha) Election Updates, Candidates, Winners, Losers, Voting Percentage

Matiala is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in region of Delhi and falls in South West district.

Below is the Delhi Poll Matiala Assembly Election Result 2020 LIVE update (please refresh the page for the latest results):

Constituency information

The voter turnout in the 2015 Assembly elections was 67.02% and in 2013, 64.13% of Matiala's voters came out to elect their Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA).

In the 2015 Delhi state Assembly elections, Gulab Singh of AAP won in this seat defeating BJP's candidate by a margin of 47004 votes which was 20.22% of the total votes polled. Gulab Singh polled a total of 232481 (54.91%) votes.

BJP's Rajesh Gahlot won this seat in the 2013 Delhi Assembly elections beating the AAP candidate by a margin of 4002 (2.06%) votes. Rajesh Gahlot polled 193991 which was 36.11% of the total votes polled.