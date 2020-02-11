Matia Mahal Election Result 2020 LIVE: Check Matia Mahal Constituency Assembly (Vidhan Sabha) Election Updates, Candidates, Winners, Losers, Voting Percentage

Matia Mahal is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in region of Delhi and falls in Central district.

Below is the Delhi Poll Matia Mahal Assembly Election Result 2020 LIVE update (please refresh the page for the latest results):

Constituency information

The voter turnout in the 2015 Assembly elections was 69.3% and in 2013, 65.77% of Matia Mahal's voters came out to elect their Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA).

In the 2015 Delhi state Assembly elections, Asim Ahmed Khan of AAP won in this seat defeating INC's candidate by a margin of 26096 votes which was 32.48% of the total votes polled. Asim Ahmed Khan polled a total of 80335 (59.23%) votes.

JDU's Shoaib Iqbal won this seat in the 2013 Delhi Assembly elections beating the INC candidate by a margin of 2891 (4.03%) votes. Shoaib Iqbal polled 71670 which was 31.72% of the total votes polled.