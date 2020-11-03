172@29@17@240!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|politics|masks-are-anti-covid-vaccine-says-ashok-gehlot-as-assembly-passes-bill-for-face-cover-in-public-6056271.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and get 365 bonus InterMiles! Use Code: INTERMILES
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Nov 03, 2020 08:20 AM IST | Source: PTI

Masks are anti-COVID vaccine, says Ashok Gehlot as assembly passes Bill for face cover in public

The assembly provided for the new anti-COVID measure by amending the Rajasthan Epidemic Act, with Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot asserting that face masks are the sole anti-COVID vaccine as of now.

PTI
As wearing a facemask has become a part of the new normal amid the novel coronavirus pandemic, a photo studio in Kottayam, Kerala has started rolling out custom-made masks. (Input and images by G Sreejith/News18 Kerala)
As wearing a facemask has become a part of the new normal amid the novel coronavirus pandemic, a photo studio in Kottayam, Kerala has started rolling out custom-made masks. (Input and images by G Sreejith/News18 Kerala)

The Rajasthan assembly passed a bill making it mandatory for people to wear face masks in both private or public means of transport and while attending any social or political events.

The assembly provided for the new anti-COVID measure by amending the Rajasthan Epidemic Act, with Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot asserting that face masks are the sole anti-COVID vaccine as of now.

The House passed the Rajasthan Epidemic (Amendment) Bill, 2020 by voice vote. The Bill also made the new provision by seeking to add a new clause in section 4 of the Act. The new clause proposes to prohibit the movement of any person in public without properly covering his mouth and nose with a face mask.

Close

The statement of reasons and objects of the Bill said, “Health experts all over the world are of the opinion that the use of the mask can help in controlling the spread of Covid-19 considerably and save lives of millions.”

related news

While replying to the debate on the Bill in the House, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Shanti Dhariwal said the fight against coronavirus infection can be won only with the support of the general public. While approving the Bill, the House rejected an amendment proposal to circulate the Bill for seeking public opinion.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot earlier said in a tweet that Rajasthan will be the first state in the country to enact a law making it mandatory to wear masks for protection against coronavirus infection.

“Rajasthan will be the first state in the country to enact a law making it mandatory to wear masks for protection against corona, as masks are the vaccine to protect against corona.”
First Published on Nov 3, 2020 08:21 am

tags #India #Politics

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.