App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Jul 26, 2018 10:14 PM IST | Source: PTI

Maratha agitation: Embattled CM calls meeting of party MLAs,

The chief minister has called a meeting late this evening of a select group of the party's Maratha legislators along with BJP ministers, who can open channels of communications with the leaders of the agitation, a government source said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Facing heat due the renewed agitation for Maratha quota, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has called a meeting of BJP ministers and party legislators from the Maratha community.

The chief minister has called a meeting late this evening of a select group of the party's Maratha legislators along with BJP ministers, who can open channels of communications with the leaders of the agitation, a government source said.

The government's stand on the Maratha community's demand for reservation in government jobs and educational institutes has been that the issue is pending before the Bombay High Court.

"To ensure that its decision (to give 16 percent reservation to the Marathas) stands scrutiny in the court, the government will provide all possible assistance to the Backward Classes Commission to expedite its survey work," the source said.

related news

The government will provide additional manpower and technical support to the commission so that it can submit its report by August-end, a month before the scheduled date, the source said.

The commission has been tasked with collecting data about the socio-economic condition of the Maratha community. After meeting BJP ministers and legislators, Fadnavis is expected to invite Opposition legislators from the Maratha community for talks, the source said. Following the resignations of Shiv Sena MLA Harshawardhan Jadhav and NCP MLA Bhausaheb Chikatgaonkar, who said they were quitting to support the agitation, MLAs Seema Hirey and Rahul Aher (both BJP), Bharat Bhalke (Congress) and Ramesh Kadam (NCP) have offered to tender resignations over the quota issue.

Rural Development Minister Pankaja Munde took a veiled swipe at Fadnavis today by telling Maratha protesters in Beed district that she would have taken the decision on the quota demand quickly if the "file" had been on her table.

Before that, as violence was reported from various places during the bandh called by Maratha outfits yesterday, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut created a flutter, stating that there was the talk of replacing Fadnavis within the BJP.

The BJP immediately denied Raut's claim.
First Published on Jul 26, 2018 09:55 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #Politics

most popular

Court's duty to strike down law if it violates fundamental right: Supreme Court

Court's duty to strike down law if it violates fundamental right: Supreme Court

OnePlus may rebrand its ‘Dash Charge’ as ‘Warp Charge’ : Report

OnePlus may rebrand its ‘Dash Charge’ as ‘Warp Charge’ : Report

What goes around…comes around: Mumbai’s reaction as the sea spews garbage on Marine Drive

What goes around…comes around: Mumbai’s reaction as the sea spews garbage on Marine Drive

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.