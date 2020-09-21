172@29@17@240!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|politics|many-states-uts-not-providing-details-of-farmer-suicides-mha-tells-rajya-sabha-5865111.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Subscribe to PRO at just Rs.33 per month. Use code SUPERPRO
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Sep 21, 2020 12:47 PM IST | Source: PTI

Many states, UTs not providing details of farmer suicides: MHA tells Rajya Sabha

Union Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy said as informed by the National Crime Records Bureau, many states and UTs have reported "nil" data on suicides by farmers, cultivators and agricultural labourers after several validations, even while reporting suicides in other professions.

PTI

The government on Monday said many states and Union Territories have not provided details of farmer suicides and hence, the national data on the causes of suicide in the farming sector is "untenable" and cannot be published.

Union Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy said as informed by the National Crime Records Bureau, many states and UTs have reported "nil" data on suicides by farmers, cultivators and agricultural labourers after several validations, even while reporting suicides in other professions.

"Due to this limitation, national data on the causes of suicide in farming sector was untenable and not published separately," he said in a written reply.

Close

According to the latest National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) data on accidental deaths and suicides, 10,281 farmers committed suicide in 2019, down from 10,357 in 2018.

The suicide rate in the farming sector accounted for 7.4 per cent of the total suicides in the country -- 5,957 farmers and 4,324 agricultural labourers, the NCRB said in the report containing the latest data.
First Published on Sep 21, 2020 12:42 pm

tags #India #Politics

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.