Many ministers in Maharashtra govt earned position on merit: Sharad Pawar

NCP chief Sharad Pawar has said that many ministers in the Shiv Sena-led coalition government in Maharashtra do not belong to political families and have earned their position purely on merit.
Pawar made the statement on January 26 night in Kalwa area of Thane district while felicitating local MLA and Cabinet minister Jitendra Awhad.
"Those who lacked any family background in politics became ministers in the Vikas Aghadi government purely on merit," he said.
Notably, 19 of the total 43 ministers in the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress government are dynasts.
On the occasion, Pawar praised Awhad for doing "wonderful" work in his Kalwa-Mumbra constituency.
During his speech, Pawar hailed late Yeshwantrao Chavan, the first chief minister of Maharashtra, for grooming him in politics.The NCP chief also said that Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray had always supported him.