you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Aug 31, 2019 07:37 PM IST | Source: PTI

Many genuine Indian citizens dropped from NRC list: Congress

The principal opposition party announced it would provide all necessary support, including legal aid, to the Indians in their appeal in the Foreigners Tribunals.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The Congress on Saturday claimed that many genuine Indian citizens were dropped from the final National Register of Citizens list irrespective of linguistic and religious lines.

The principal opposition party announced it would provide all necessary support, including legal aid, to the Indians in their appeal in the Foreigners Tribunals.

"The AICC noted that there was sufficient circumstantial evidence to indicate that the 19,06,659 people, who have been excluded from the final NRC, included many genuine Indian citizens, cutting across linguistic and religious lines," a party statement said here.

The names of some members of a given family were included in the NRC, but one or two specific members of that family have been omitted despite submitting the same legacy data, it added.

The AICC is committed to ensuring that no genuine Indian citizen remains excluded from the NRC and that the rights of such genuine citizens are protected in accordance with the laws of the land, the party asserted.

"The AICC is also committed to extending all possible help, including legal aid, to the genuine citizens who have been left out of the final NRC," it added.

The final NRC was published on Saturday by excluding 19,06,657 persons. A total of 3,11,21,004 names were included out of 3,30,27,661 applicants.

First Published on Aug 31, 2019 07:05 pm

tags #Congress #India #Politics

