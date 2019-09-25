Manoj Tiwari will have to leave Delhi if NRC is implemented: Arvind Kejriwal

Taking a swipe at Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on September 25 said if the National Register of Citizens (NRC) is implemented, the BJP leader will have to first leave the city.

In the past, Tiwari has on several occasions demanded that NRC should be implemented in the national capital like Assam.

Responding to a question at a press conference, the chief minister said,"If NRC is implemented in Delhi, Manoj Tiwari will have to first leave Delhi."