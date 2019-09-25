Manoj Tiwari will have to leave Delhi if NRC is implemented: Arvind Kejriwal

Responding to a question at a press conference, the chief minister said that if NRC is implemented in Delhi, Manoj Tiwari will have to first leave Delhi.
Taking a swipe at Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on September 25 said if the National Register of Citizens (NRC) is implemented, the BJP leader will have to first leave the city.
In the past, Tiwari has on several occasions demanded that NRC should be implemented in the national capital like Assam.
Responding to a question at a press conference, the chief minister said,"If NRC is implemented in Delhi, Manoj Tiwari will have to first leave Delhi."
Last month, Tiwari had said that the situation in Delhi had become "dangerous" due to the presence of a "large number" of illegal immigrants including Bangladeshis and Rohingyas who have been found involved in "criminal activities".Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Sep 25, 2019 01:48 pm