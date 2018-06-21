Manohar Parrikar to meet PM Modi next week to discuss mining issue: Goa MLA

Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi next week to discuss the resumption of mining in the state, a legislator said today.

Dipak Pawaskar, MGP legislator from Sanvordem constituency which is part of the south Goa's mining belt, said, "The CM would be in Delhi next week to meet the Prime Minister and discuss the resumption of mining activity in Goa."

Pawaskar was speaking to reporters after meeting Parrikar at the state's Secretariat today.

Mining in Goa came to a standstill after the Supreme Court, in an ordered issued on February 7 this year, quashed 88 mining leases and banned the extraction of iron ore from March 15.

"Whatever may be the option to resume mining, the activity has to start by October this year," said Pawaskar.

He said that Parrikar discussed three options to solve the crisis in the mining sector.

The three options comprise passing an ordinance in Parliament to extend the life of the leases, auctioning the leases, and forming a state-run corporation to oversee mining operations, the MLA said.

While stating that majority of the people favoured going for an ordinance, Pawaskar said that it would be helpful only if environment clearances (EC) of these leases are also extended simultaneously.

"Applying for fresh ECs would delay the resumption of mining further," he claimed.

Parrikar was unavailable for comment.