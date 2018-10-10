App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Oct 10, 2018 01:18 PM IST | Source: PTI

Manohar Parrikar to meet alliance partners at AIIMS on October 12

Parrikar, 62, is admitted at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi since September 15 for a pancreatic ailment.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar will meet the alliance partners of his government on October 12 at the AIIMS in Delhi where he is currently undergoing treatment, an official said on Wednesday.

Parrikar, 62, is admitted at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi since September 15 for a pancreatic ailment.

"The alliance partners have been called for a meeting by the CM in Delhi on October 12 at AIIMS where he is admitted," a senior official in the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) here told PTI.

During the meeting, Parrikar would discuss "matters related to the state's governance," he said.

related news

Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP) leader Sudin Dhavalikar, Goa Forward Party (GFP) leader Vijai Sardesai and Independent MLAs Govind Gawade, Rohan Khaunte and Prasad Gaonkar, who are supporting the Bharatiya Janata Party-led alliance in Goa, have been invited for the meeting, the official said.

"I have been invited for the meeting with the chief minister in Delhi on October 12. I don't know who else is invited," Gawade said, adding that he has not been informed about the meeting's agenda.

This would be the first formal meeting chaired by Parrikar since his admission to the AIIMS last month.

Highly placed sources said Parrikar is likely to distribute additional portfolios to his Cabinet ministers during this week.

"A discussion is likely in the meeting about portfolios to be distributed to the allies," a source said.

BJP president Amit Shah had last month said Parrikar would continue as the chief minister and that there would be reshuffle of his Cabinet soon.

Later, two ailing ministers Francis D'Souza and Pandurang Madkaikar were dropped from the Goa Cabinet and they were replaced with Milind Naik and Nilesh Cabral.

Questions over the stability of the government have been raised by the Opposition Congress because of Parrikar's illness.

Goa Deputy Speaker and BJP MLA Michael Lobo said last Friday that the state administration has "totally collapsed" because of the absence of Parrikar and people were praying for his early recovery.

The MGP, a key ally in Goa's ruling BJP-led coalition, last Wednesday dismissed questions over the stability of Parrikar government but expressed readiness to face mid-term polls in case the Assembly is dissolved.
First Published on Oct 10, 2018 01:10 pm

tags #AIIMS #Current Affairs #India #Manohar Parrikar #Politics

most popular

Missed opportunities: 9 poor business decisions that would have changed history

Missed opportunities: 9 poor business decisions that would have changed history

Top 6 video games that you should not miss in October

Top 6 video games that you should not miss in October

Chanda Kochhar: A look at the career and controversial exit of ICICI Bank CEO and MD

Chanda Kochhar: A look at the career and controversial exit of ICICI Bank CEO and MD

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.