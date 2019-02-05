App
Last Updated : Feb 05, 2019 09:14 AM IST

Manohar Parrikar stepping down will spark political crisis in Goa, says BJP leader

Lobo also said that Parrikar is surviving on ‘God’s blessings’ in combating the ailment that “has got no cure”

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Goa will plunge into a political crisis the day Manohar Parrikar steps down as chief minister, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and Deputy Speaker of the state Assembly Michael Lobo warned on February 4, according to a report in the Hindustan Times.

Lobo also said that Parrikar is surviving on ‘God’s blessings’ in combating the ailment that “has got no cure.”

"As long as Manohar Parrikar is the Chief Minister there will be no crisis. The day Manohar Parrikar steps down as chief minister or if something happens, the day he leaves the job, there will be a political crisis," Lobo was quoted by the newspaper as saying.

On February 4, Parrikar tweeted a message on the occasion of World Cancer Day: “Human mind can overcome any disease”.

Parrikar is currently admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi is reportedly a routine medical check-up.

The BJP government in the coastal state is running with the support of smaller parties and independents. BJP does not have a majority in the Legislative Assembly.

ALSO READ: Manohar Parrikar 'very unwell', living with God's blessings: Goa deputy speaker

There were speculation in the past if Parrikar would step down from the position. There was also a power tussle among BJP leaders and some of its allies on the succession issue.

Last week, Congress leader Reginaldo Lourenco had asked the chief minister to step aside.

The Congress also claimed that the state assembly may be dissolved soon, highlighting that the government only presented a ‘vote-on-account’ Budget when it could have presented a full Budget.

The Chief Minister has however told its allies that the Assembly will not be prematurely dissolved.
First Published on Feb 5, 2019 09:13 am

tags #BJP #Current Affairs #Goa #Manohar Parrikar #Politics

