App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Mar 03, 2019 06:23 PM IST | Source: PTI

Manohar Parrikar has advanced-stage cancer, says Goa minister

Vijai Sardesai, who heads BJP ally Goa Forward Party, is the second member of the cabinet after health minister Vishwajit Rane to talk about the exact nature of Parrikar's illness.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Ailing Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar is suffering from an advanced-stage cancer, senior state cabinet minister Vijai Sardesai said on March 3.

Sardesai, who heads BJP ally Goa Forward Party, is the second member of the cabinet after health minister Vishwajit Rane to talk about the exact nature of Parrikar's illness.

While it is known that the chief minister, who has been in and out of hospitals since February 2018, is suffering from a pancreatic ailment, his office has not provided any specific information about the illness so far.

Speaking to reporters, Sardesai, the town planning minister, said he will meet Parrikar on March 4 to thank him for releasing funds for a cemetery and for getting another work sanctioned.

related news

"I am going, and get work sanctioned. Once again it is going to show that in spite of suffering from cancer, which is advanced stage of cancer, the CM is working for people," he said.

Rane had said Parrikar was suffering from cancer, but it was not confirmed by the CMO.

Parrikar, 63, underwent check-up at the state-run Goa Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) on March 3.

"He was taken to GMCH for a regular check-up and later allowed to go home. His health condition is stable," a CMO official said.

He was last admitted to GMCH on February 23 and treated by doctors from All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Delhi, where he had undergone treatment earlier.

He had also undergone treatment in the United States and at a Mumbai hospital after taking severely ill in February 2018.

Since returning from AIIMS, Delhi, in October, Parrikar is mostly confined to his private residence at Dona Paula here where he has held cabinet meetings.
First Published on Mar 3, 2019 06:12 pm

tags #India #Politics

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.