Manohar Parrikar denies Rafale discussion, accuses Rahul Gandhi of using him for 'petty political gains'

Ailing Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar has written a letter to Congress President Rahul Gandhi, accusing him of using his visit for "petty political gains", news agency ANI has reported.



Goa CM Manohar Parrikar writes to Congress President Rahul Gandhi, writes "I feel let down that you have used this visit for your petty political gains. In the 5 minutes you spent with me, neither did you mention anything about Rafale, now did we discuss anything related to it.' pic.twitter.com/HbUX6yiDk3

In his letter, Parrikar said, "It is reported in the media today that you have said quoting me that I was nowhere in the process of procuring Rafale nor did I have any information then about it. I feel let down that you have used this visit for your petty political gains. In the 5 minutes that you spent with me, neither did you mention anything about Rafale, nor did we discuss anything about/related to it. Nothing whatsoever about Rafale was even mentioned in your meeting with me."

The former defence minister's angst was directed at Gandhi's statement where he told mediapersons hours after paying a visit to an ailing Parrikar, "Friends, the ex-defence minister Mr Parrikar clearly stated that he has nothing to do with the new deal that was orchestrated by Mr Narendra Modi to benefit Anil Ambani." Rahul Gandhi was addressing booth-level party workers in Kochi in Kerala.

Irked by his statement, Parrikar said, "Paying a courtesy visit and stooping so low as to make a false statement for petty political gains, has raised in my mind questions about the sincerity and purpose of your visit itself."

"With deep disappointment, I write to you hoping that you would put out the truth. Kindly do not use your visit to an ailing person to feed political opportunism," he added.



This morning I visited Goa CM, Manohar Parrikar, to wish him a speedy recovery. It was a personal visit.

Later this afternoon I will address Polling Booth Committee Members from all over Kerala, in Kochi. The meeting will be LIVE on my Facebook page.https://t.co/NraAer1ksf — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) January 29, 2019

Rahul Gandhi had paid a visit to Parrikar , who is suffering from a pancreatic ailment, on January 29, after which he tweeted:

Disclaimer: Reliance Defence has denied any wrongdoing in the Rafale deal