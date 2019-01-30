App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
BUDGET 2019

Presented by:

Associate Sponsors:

Sector Sponsors:

Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Presents Budget 2019

Associate Sponsor

you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Jan 30, 2019 06:23 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Manohar Parrikar denies Rafale discussion, accuses Rahul Gandhi of using him for 'petty political gains'

Rahul Gandhi had paid a visit to the Goa CM, who is suffering a pancreatic ailment, on January 29

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Ailing Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar has written a letter to Congress President Rahul Gandhi, accusing him of using his visit for "petty political gains", news agency ANI has reported.

In his letter, Parrikar said, "It is reported in the media today that you have said quoting me that I was nowhere in the process of procuring Rafale nor did I have any information then about it. I feel let down that you have used this visit for your petty political gains. In the 5 minutes that you spent with me, neither did you mention anything about Rafale, nor did we discuss anything about/related to it. Nothing whatsoever about Rafale was even mentioned in your meeting with me."

The former defence minister's angst was directed at Gandhi's statement where he told mediapersons hours after paying a visit to an ailing Parrikar, "Friends, the ex-defence minister Mr Parrikar clearly stated that he has nothing to do with the new deal that was orchestrated by Mr Narendra Modi to benefit Anil Ambani." Rahul Gandhi was addressing booth-level party workers in Kochi in Kerala.

Irked by his statement, Parrikar said, "Paying a courtesy visit and stooping so low as to make a false statement for petty political gains, has raised in my mind questions about the sincerity and purpose of your visit itself."

"With deep disappointment, I write to you hoping that you would put out the truth. Kindly do not use your visit to an ailing person to feed political opportunism," he added.

related news

Rahul Gandhi had paid a visit to Parrikar, who is suffering from a pancreatic ailment, on January 29, after which he tweeted:

Disclaimer: Reliance Defence has denied any wrongdoing in the Rafale deal

First Published on Jan 30, 2019 06:23 pm

tags #India #Manohar Parrikar #Politics #Rafale deal #Rahul Gandhi

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.