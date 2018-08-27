Manohar Lal Khattar government failed to deliver, people eagerly waiting for polls: Bhupinder Singh Hooda

Former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda today alleged that the BJP government in the state has failed to deliver on all fronts and people were eagerly waiting for the polls to teach the party a lesson.

The Congress leader alleged that the Manohar Lal Khattar government makes tall claims about development, but there is nothing on the ground to back their claim.

This government has proved to be a non-performing one. It has failed on all fronts and its image among public is just the opposite to what it pretends to be.

"Farmers, employees, youth, elderly, traders, every section is fed up with them. Law and order has completely broken down. People are just waiting to teach them a lesson when polls are held next year," Hooda told reporters here.

He also blamed the Khattar government for mismanagement of the state's economy. "In 2013-14, when the Congress was in power the state debt was just over Rs 60,000 crore which has now crossed Rs 1.61 lakh crore. They (BJP) talk about Rs 6 lakh crore of investment into the state, but how much of this has materialised they should tell," Hooda said.

"All major development projects... happened during our time. They must spell out what they have done in these four years. They have only spent crores of rupees on event management and publicity blitzkrieg," he charged.

Hooda claimed the Congress was getting overwhelming response to the 'Jankranti Yatra' he had started earlier this year. The sixth phase of the Yatra will begin on September 9 from Pehowa in Kurukshetra district.

"We are getting overwhelming response from the public. This shows the public mood, which is against them," he said.

On Shiromani Akali Dal's (SAD) decision to contest the next year's Lok Sabha and Assembly polls in Haryana, the Congress leader said this would not have much impact.

He said while Congress had always batted for Haryana's rights on water issue, other parties had only politicised the issue.

"However, in Haryana's interests, we are ready to accompany the chief minister if he decides to take a delegation to meet the prime minister so as to put pressure on the Centre for early completion of the SYL canal," he said.

To a question, Hooda, who is a member of Congress' Manifesto Committee, said his party is ready and fully prepared for the Lok Sabha as well as the Assembly polls.

Hooda backed the government deciding to name some projects after former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, saying he was a leader who commanded great respect across all parties.