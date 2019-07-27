Manohar Lal Khattar asks BJP workers not to be overconfident in Haryana polls

Terming the upcoming Assembly polls in Haryana a "war", Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Saturday urged BJP workers not to be overconfident and work hard to ensure victory for the party. Assembly election in Haryana is due in October.

Khattar told BJP workers that the party had set a target of winning more than 75 of the 90 seats in the state and everyone has to work hard for each seat.

"The government has worked hard and the atmosphere is in our favour. But sometimes with such an atmosphere, there is a danger of becoming overconfident. We have to keep it at bay," Khattar said.

"An election is a war and winning it depends on hard work," he told party workers at an event here which was also attended by BJP working president J P Nadda and state leadership of the party.

Khattar also stressed on ensuring higher voter turnout in the polls.

"When you do not have competition and the opposition is weak, people sometimes feel relaxed and there is a danger of less people exercising their franchise.

"But we need to ensure that people cast their votes in higher numbers. If the voting percentage is low then we will not get the desired results," the chief minister said.

He also cautioned party workers to remain alert about "fake news" on social media.

The Haryana chief minister asked party workers to highlight the achievements of the government and compare the current dispensation with the previous regime.

Word of mouth is a potent tool of spreading message among the masses, Khattar said.

He said the party has formed a committee under the chairmanship of O P Dhankar to frame the poll manifesto -- Sankalp Patra -- and it will incorporate feedback from the public.

The chief minister said the party should focus on "SHE factor -- Security, Health and Education" in the upcoming elections.