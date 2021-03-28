Mann ki Baat Highlights: PM Modi reasserts 'dawai bhi, Kadai bhi' as COVID cases rise

March 28, 2021 / 11:54 AM IST

entire network of AIR and Doordarshan and also on AIR News website www.newsonair.com and newsonair Mobile App. It will also be streamed live on the YouTube channels of AIR, DD News, PMO and Information and Broadcasting Ministry. AIR also broadcast the programme in regional languages immediately after the Hindi broadcast. The regional language versions will be repeated at 8 pm. In the 'Mann ki Baat' programme in February, the Prime Minister had emphasized the need for rainwater harvesting. He said that Jal Shakti Mantralaya will soon launch a campaign called ‘Catch the Rain’ and the idea is to ‘Catch the rain when it falls and where it falls.’ According to Modi, the government body will focus on repairing the rainwater harvesting systems, clean up village step wells, ponds and remove all kinds of blockages from the water bodies. He also urged Indians to focus on their nearby areas and take measures to save water. He also lauded the contribution of science in making India a self-reliant nation and called for the people of the country to take forward 'lab to land' mantra. Further, wishing students ahead of their examinations, PM Modi said, 'Be a warrior, not worrier.' He also invited parents, teachers for their suggestion for "Pariksha pe Charcha."

: Prime Minister Narendra Modi address the nation through his monthly radio programme "Mann Ki Baat" on Sunday (March 28) at 11 am. In the third edition of 2021's Mann Ki Baat programme, Prime Minister shares his thoughts with the people in the country and abroad on All India Radio. It is the 75th episode of the monthly radio programme. It is broadcast on the