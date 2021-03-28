English
March 28, 2021 / 11:54 AM IST

Mann ki Baat Highlights: PM Modi reasserts 'dawai bhi, Kadai bhi' as COVID cases rise

Mann ki Baat Highlights: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation through his monthly radio programme "Mann Ki Baat" on Sunday (March 28) at 11 am.

Mann ki Baat Highlights: Prime Minister Narendra Modi address the nation through his monthly radio programme "Mann Ki Baat" on Sunday (March 28) at 11 am. In the third edition of 2021's Mann Ki Baat programme, Prime Minister shares his thoughts with the people in the country and abroad on All India Radio. It is the 75th episode of the monthly radio programme. It is broadcast on the
entire network of AIR and Doordarshan and also on AIR News website www.newsonair.com and newsonair Mobile App. It will also be streamed live on the YouTube channels of AIR, DD News, PMO and Information and Broadcasting Ministry. AIR also broadcast the programme in regional languages immediately after the Hindi broadcast. The regional language versions will be repeated at 8 pm.  In the 'Mann ki Baat' programme in February, the Prime Minister had emphasized the need for rainwater harvesting. He said that Jal Shakti Mantralaya will soon launch a campaign called ‘Catch the Rain’ and the idea is to ‘Catch the rain when it falls and where it falls.’ According to Modi, the government body will focus on repairing the rainwater harvesting systems, clean up village step wells, ponds and remove all kinds of blockages from the water bodies. He also urged Indians to focus on their nearby areas and take measures to save water. He also lauded the contribution of science in making India a self-reliant nation and called for the people of the country to take forward 'lab to land' mantra.  Further, wishing students ahead of their examinations, PM Modi said, 'Be a warrior, not worrier.' He also invited parents, teachers for their suggestion for "Pariksha pe Charcha."
  • Mann ki Baat Highlights: PM Modi reasserts 'dawai bhi, Kadai bhi' as COVID cases rise
    PM Modi in Dhaka (Photo: Twitter/MEAIndia)
    Moneycontrol.com
  • March 28, 2021 / 11:53 AM IST

    Mann ki Baat Live Updates: PM Modi concluded the 75th edition of 'Mann Ki Baat' saying, "Inspiring life journeys from Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Kerala. These showcase the phenomenal talent our people are blessed with." Modi also remind people of 'dawai bhi, Kadai bhi' as coronavirus cases rises. 

  • March 28, 2021 / 11:32 AM IST

    Mann ki Baat Live Updates: PM Narendra Modi continued, "Guruprasadh Ji from Chennai shared images of his visits to Lighthouses in Tamil Nadu. This is a unique aspect of tourism that is being highlighted in Mann Ki Baat. I have spoken many times on various aspects of tourism, but, these light houses are unique in terms of tourism. Light Houses have always been a center of attraction for people due to their magnificent structures."

  • March 28, 2021 / 11:31 AM IST

    Mann ki Baat Live Updates: A commendable effort to preserve and popularise the Karbi language, says Narendra Modi

  • March 28, 2021 / 11:30 AM IST

    Mann ki Baat Live Updates: Congratulating Indian cricketer Mithali Raj, PM Modi said, "Mithali ji has recently become the first Indian woman cricketer to score 10,000 runs in international cricket. Many congratulations on his achievement."

  • March 28, 2021 / 11:29 AM IST

    Mann ki Baat Live Updates: Narendra Modi says inspiring life journeys from Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Kerala. These showcase the phenomenal talent our people are blessed with.

  • March 28, 2021 / 11:26 AM IST

    Mann ki Baat Live Updates: Summers are approaching and we must not forget to care for our birds. At the same time, let us keep working on efforts to conserve nature, says Narendra Modi.

  • March 28, 2021 / 11:25 AM IST

    Mann ki Baat Live Updates: During Mann Ki Baat, PM Narendra Modi highlights the importance of bee farming.

  • March 28, 2021 / 11:24 AM IST

    Mann ki Baat Live Updates: While talking about lighthouses, I want appreciate the efforts of lighthouse keepers for doing their duties diligently. Sadly, we had lost many lighthouse keepers during the tragic 2004 Tsunami: PM Narendra Modi

  • March 28, 2021 / 11:23 AM IST

    Mann ki Baat Live Updates: PM Narendra Modi mentions a unique lighthouse in Surendranagar in Gujarat.

  • March 28, 2021 / 11:22 AM IST

    Mann ki Baat Live Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi says India is working towards strengthening tourism facilities in some of our Lighthouses. 

  • March 28, 2021 / 11:19 AM IST

    Mann ki Baat Live Updates: During one of his speeches, PM Narendra Modi had spoken about Lighthouse Tourism. Guruprasadh Ji from Chennai shared images of his visits to Lighthouses in Tamil Nadu. This is a unique aspect of tourism that is being highlighted in Mann Ki Baat.

  • March 28, 2021 / 11:15 AM IST

    Mann ki Baat Live Updates: Prime Minsiter Narendra Modi says good to see sports emerge as a preferred choice for India's Nari Shakti.

