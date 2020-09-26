Manmohan Singh birthday: PM Modi extends wishes; Rahul Gandhi says India feels absence of PM with depth

Former prime minister Manmohan Singh's birthday is being celebrated across the country. Singh turned 88 on September 26. Wishing the former Prime Minister, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said India feels the absence of a PM with the depth of Manmohan Singh. "India feels the absence of a PM with the depth of Dr Manmohan Singh. His honesty, decency and dedication are a source of inspiration for us all," Gandhi said.



India feels the absence of a PM with the depth of Dr Manmohan Singh. His honesty, decency and dedication are a source of inspiration for us all.

Wishing him a very happy birthday and a lovely year ahead.#HappyBirthdayDrMMSingh — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) September 26, 2020

"Wishing him a very happy birthday and a lovely year ahead," the former Congress chief tweeted.

The Congress, on its official Twitter handle, said a dedicated leader's primary aim is always to eradicate the worst evils that plague the society in the soonest and surest possible way.

"Today, we celebrate former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh's commitment towards the overall well-being of each Indian," the party said. Singh headed the UPA coalition government between 2004 and 2014.

In his journey towards greatness, he took a billion people along, Congress said in another tweet.

"One of the most competent world leaders, Dr Manmohan Singh's vision for our nation is uncompromising. India is forever indebted to this great son for leading her through highs & lows," the party tweeted along with a nearly 3-minute long video of Singh's career highlights.



In his journey towards greatness, he took a billion people along. One of the most competent world leaders, Dr. Manmohan Singh's vision for our Nation is uncompromising. India is forever indebted to this great son for leading her through highs & lows.#HappyBirthdayDrMMSingh pic.twitter.com/LdNIHVmkwc — Congress (@INCIndia) September 26, 2020



Taking to Twitter, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, "Birthday greetings to Dr Manmohan Singh Ji. I pray to Almighty that he is blessed with a long and healthy life."

Birthday greetings to Dr. Manmohan Singh Ji. I pray to Almighty that he is blessed with a long and healthy life.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 26, 2020

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee wished for Singh's good health. "Greetings to former Prime Minister and Economist Dr Manmohan Singh ji on his birthday. Wishing him good health and more productive years in public life," she tweeted.