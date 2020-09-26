172@29@17@106!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|politics|manmohan-singh-birthday-pm-modi-others-extend-wishes-rahul-gandhi-says-india-feels-absence-of-pm-with-depth-5887461.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Subscribe to PRO at just Rs.33 per month. Use code SUPERPRO
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Sep 26, 2020 11:56 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Manmohan Singh birthday: PM Modi extends wishes; Rahul Gandhi says India feels absence of PM with depth

Extending wishes on Manmohan Singh's birthday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, "I pray to Almighty that he is blessed with a long and healthy life."

Moneycontrol News

Former prime minister Manmohan Singh's birthday is being celebrated across the country. Singh turned 88 on September 26. Wishing the former Prime Minister, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said India feels the absence of a PM with the depth of Manmohan Singh. "India feels the absence of a PM with the depth of Dr Manmohan Singh. His honesty, decency and dedication are a source of inspiration for us all," Gandhi said.

"Wishing him a very happy birthday and a lovely year ahead," the former Congress chief tweeted.

Close

The Congress, on its official Twitter handle, said a dedicated leader's primary aim is always to eradicate the worst evils that plague the society in the soonest and surest possible way. 

related news

"Today, we celebrate former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh's commitment towards the overall well-being of each Indian," the party said. Singh headed the UPA coalition government between 2004 and 2014.

In his journey towards greatness, he took a billion people along, Congress said in another tweet.

"One of the most competent world leaders, Dr Manmohan Singh's vision for our nation is uncompromising. India is forever indebted to this great son for leading her through highs & lows," the party tweeted along with a nearly 3-minute long video of Singh's career highlights.

Taking to Twitter, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, "Birthday greetings to Dr Manmohan Singh Ji. I pray to Almighty that he is blessed with a long and healthy life."

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee wished for Singh's good health. "Greetings to former Prime Minister and Economist Dr Manmohan Singh ji on his birthday. Wishing him good health and more productive years in public life," she tweeted.

First Published on Sep 26, 2020 11:55 am

tags #Congress #India #Manmohan Singh

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.