Manish Sisodia, Satyendar Jain: Trusted aides of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

PTI
Mar 01, 2023 / 09:08 AM IST

AAP's second-in-command, Sisodia was arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation on Sunday in connection with alleged irregularities in the formulation and implementation of the Delhi excise policy for 2021-22.

AAP leaders Manish Sisodia and Satyendar Jain, both of whom resigned from the Delhi cabinet, were key faces of the city government and were instrumental in steering the national capital through the COVID-19 crisis.

Jain was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in May last year in a money laundering case.

Sisodia is considered closest to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. He has been with Kejriwal before the inception of the party.