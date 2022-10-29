English
    Manish Sisodia plays audio to show 'BJP man' allegedly discussing party's bid to poach AAP MLAs

    Manish Sisodia said the audio tape was a "proof" of the BJP's failed attempt to poach AAP MLAs in Delhi and Punjab and demanded a probe by the Enforcement Directorate into the matter.

    PTI
    October 29, 2022 / 03:08 PM IST
    Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia (Illustration by Suneesh K)

    Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Saturday produced an audio clip of an alleged BJP man purportedly discussing the party's bid to poach AAP MLAs in the capital and demanded Home Minister Amit Shah's arrest if he was involved in the matter.

    The senior AAP leader played the audio tape at a press conference and said the BJP "dalal" (broker) heard in the clip was one of the three people arrested in Telangana over an alleged bid to poach that state's ruling party Telangana Rashtra Samithi MLAs.

    There was no immediate reaction from the BJP or Shah.

    "In this audio, the BJP's dalal (broker) can be heard luring a (TRS) MLA to the BJP, saying they were also trying to poach 43 Delhi MLAs and that money had been kept aside for this purpose. He is also saying that he has spoken with Shah and BL Santosh," Sisodia said.

    "If it is Home Minister Amit Shah the BJP's dalal is referring to, he should immediately be arrested and questioned," the Delhi deputy chief minister demanded.

    He said the audio tape was a "proof" of the BJP's failed attempt to poach AAP MLAs in Delhi and Punjab and demanded a probe by the Enforcement Directorate into the matter.

    "It is very dangerous for a country if its home minister is involved in such a conspiracy," Sisodia said.
    first published: Oct 29, 2022 03:08 pm
