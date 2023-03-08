 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Manish Sisodia lodged in segregated ward: Jail authorities reject AAP charges

PTI
Mar 08, 2023 / 03:50 PM IST

The response was issued by the jail administration after statements were made by AAP MP Sanjay Singh and MLA Saurabh Bharadwaj. Bharadwaj alleged on Wednesday that Sisodia was being kept with other inmates in jail and was refused a ”vipassana” cell.

Manish Sisodia was arrested by the CBI on February 26 in connection with alleged corruption in the formulation and implementation of the now-scrapped liquor policy for 2021-22

Rejecting the Aam Aadmi Party’s allegations as ”unfounded”, the Delhi Prison authorities on Wednesday said former deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia has been lodged in a ward of Central Jail No. 1 of Tihar where there are a minimum number of inmates and no gangsters.

”There was a request for Manish Sisodia to be kept in the vipassana cell of the jail and the same was approved by the court. Despite the court’s approval, Sisodia has been kept with criminals in jail number 1. The Centre must give an answer," Bharadwaj said.

In its response, the prison authorities issued a statement saying ”Manish Sisodia has been assigned to a segregated ward keeping his security in mind. The ward…has minimum number of inmates who are not gangsters and are maintaining good conduct inside the jail.”