App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Feb 13, 2020 11:15 AM IST | Source: PTI

Manish Sisodia bats for campaign by states, Centre to develop govt schools

"This is positive politics. All the states and the Centre should run together a time-bound campaign on facilities and quality of learning in government schools. Only then India will become a developed nation. Governments closing down government schools are obstacles in the path of making the country developed," Sisodia said in a tweet in Hindi.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
File image: Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia (PTI)
File image: Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia (PTI)

Senior AAP leader Manish Sisodia on Thursday called for a "time-bound" campaign by the states and the Centre to improve the quality of learning in government schools to make India a developed country, saying this is "positive politics". Governments shutting down schools are obstacles in the path of developing the nation, he added.

His remarks came in response to a tweet by his party's Rajasthan unit claiming government schools in the Congress-ruled state will be developed on the lines of those in Delhi.

"This is positive politics. All the states and the Centre should run together a time-bound campaign on facilities and quality of learning in government schools. Only then India will become a developed nation. Governments closing down government schools are obstacles in the path of making the country developed," Sisodia said in a tweet in Hindi.

Close

Sisodia, who was incharge of the education department and the deputy chief minister in the previous AAP government in Delhi, had been leading reforms in school education in the national capital through a huge budgetary expenditure, happiness curriculum, advanced teacher training and other such initiatives.

related news

He will take oath along with Chief Minister-elect Arvind Kejriwal and other members of his Cabinet in a ceremony at Ramlila Maidan on February 16.

The AAP returned to power winning 62 seats in the 70-member Delhi Assembly in the election held last week.

Exclusive offer: Use code "BUDGET2020" and get Moneycontrol Pro's Subscription for as little as Rs 333/- for the first year.

First Published on Feb 13, 2020 11:10 am

tags #Centre #government schools #India #Manish Sisodia #Politics #states

most popular

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.