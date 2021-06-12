MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Be a PRO & get up to 50% off on select brands. Explore Now
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics

Manish Sisodia alleges 'secret' friendship between PM Modi and Punjab CM Amarinder Singh

"Captain (Amarinder Singh) has got the blessings of Modiji. Delhi's schools have been ranked much below. Nearly 800 government schools in Punjab have been shut down in the last five years and many schools have been handed over to private entities but Punjab has been ranked on the top," he said.

PTI
June 12, 2021 / 01:41 PM IST
Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh (File image)

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh (File image)

AAP leader and Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Saturday alleged a "secret" friendship between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Punjab CM Amarinder Singh, after Punjab was ranked number one in the Performance Grading Index (PGI) 2019-20 by the Centre.

"Captain (Amarinder Singh) has got the blessings of Modiji. Delhi's schools have been ranked much below. Nearly 800 government schools in Punjab have been shut down in the last five years and many schools have been handed over to private entities but Punjab has been ranked on the top," he said.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is in opposition in the Congress-governed Punjab where Assembly polls is slated for early next year. Modi's BJP is another opposition party in Punjab.

Sisodia alleged that Punjab's government schools have poor educational facilities for students and parents prefer to send their children to private schools.

The index is an effort to hide the incompetence of the Punjab government in the field of school education, he alleged.

Close
"Maybe later, the government might release a report saying Punjab's hospitals are best. There is a secret friendship between Modiji and Captain," he said.
PTI
TAGS: #Amarinder Singh #India #Manish Sisodia #Narendra Modi #Politics
first published: Jun 12, 2021 01:42 pm

Must Listen

The Private Market Show | Be mentally prepared for losses before investing in private markets: Raghunandan G. Raghu

The Private Market Show | Be mentally prepared for losses before investing in private markets: Raghunandan G. Raghu

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

Enjoying Moneycontrol?

How about a quick survey to help us improve our services?

Ok, sure

Maybe next time!

Take a Quick Survey