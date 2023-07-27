English
    Manipur violence: Opposition MPs wear black in parliament to protest against govt

    They have persistently requested a statement from the Prime Minister regarding the Manipur issue to be presented in Parliament.

    Moneycontrol News
    July 27, 2023 / 02:50 PM IST

    In a gesture of protest against the government's handling of the violence in Manipur, opposition Members of Parliament showed their dissent by donning black attire during the session. They have persistently requested a statement from the Prime Minister regarding the Manipur issue to be presented in Parliament. Image: PTI

    The leaders of the alliance met in Rajya Sabha LoP Mallikarjun Kharge's chamber in the Parliament before session. Image: PTI The leaders of the alliance met in Rajya Sabha LoP Mallikarjun Kharge's chamber in the Parliament before session. Image: PTI

    Speaking in the Rajya Sabha, Goyal said those people who were wearing black clothes could not understand the "increasing power of the country". He also said their "past, present and future" were black. Image: PTI Speaking in the Rajya Sabha, Goyal said those people who were wearing black clothes could not understand the "increasing power of the country". He also said their "past, present and future" were black. Image: PTI

    The opposition MPs have been protesting in Parliament every day over the Manipur Issue. Image: PTI The opposition MPs have been protesting in Parliament every day over the Manipur Issue. Image: PTI

    first published: Jul 27, 2023 02:50 pm

