Manipur political crisis: Congress moves no-confidence motion against BJP-led govt

In a fast-paced political development in Manipur, following the resignation of nine members of the BJP-led coalition, including four ministers, Congress on June 18 moved a no-confidence motion against the N Biren Singh dispensation.

Manipur Congress Legislative Party leader Okram Ibobi Singh has written to the Governor, requesting to call a special Assembly session to adopt a resolution on No Confidence Motion against Singh's government, and to invite the newly formed Secular Progressive Front to form the government.

Earlier last evening, the BJP-led government plunged into a crisis after three of the party's legislators resigned and jumped ship to Congress.

Deputy Chief Minister Y JoyKumar Singh, Tribal and Hills Area Development Minister N Kayishii, Youth Affairs and Sports Minister Letpao Haokip and Health and Family Welfare Minister L Jayanta Kumar Singh had also quit their ministerial posts. They belong to the National People's Party (NPP).

The rest who withdrew support are an MLA from Trinamool Congress and one Independent.

The total strength against the chief minister is now 29 – 20 from Congress, 4 from NPP, 3 from BJP (who quit on Wednesday), one from TMC and an Independent.

The figure in support of Biren Singh stood at 23, including 18 BJP MLAs, 4 of Naga People's Front (NPF) and one MLA from LJP.