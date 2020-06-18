Manipur political crisis: Biren Singh’s government in trouble as nine coalition members quit

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led government in Manipur is heading towards a crisis after nine ruling coalition members, including four ministers, resigning on June 17. This included Deputy Chief Minister Y JoyKumar Singh.

The other three ministers to tender their resignation were Tribal and Hills Area Development Minister N Kayishii, Youth Affairs and Sports Minister Letpao Haokip and Health and Family Welfare Minister L Jayanta Kumar Singh.

The rest who resigned were three Members of Legislative Assembly (MLAs) from the BJP, one from the All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) and one Independent member.

After this, the total strength against Chief Minister N Biren Singh stands at 28, including 20 from Congress, four from the National People's Party (NPP), two from BJP (who quit during the day), one AITC and an Independent.

Subhaschandra who is among the three BJP MLAs who quit, tendered his resignation from membership of the Legislative Assembly.

The seven Congress MLAs, who had earlier crossed over to the BJP, are facing anti-defection cases under the Tenth Schedule of Indian Constitution in the Speaker's Tribunal as well as in the Manipur High Court.

One Congress MLA who joined the BJP-led government was disqualified from the membership of the Legislative Assembly recently reducing the strength of the House to 59. Assembly election in Manipur was held in 2017.

How the numbers are now stacked

Now, 18 BJP members are with CM Biren Singh. They are supported by four MLAs of Naga People's Front (NPF) and one MLA from Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan's Lok Janshakti Party (LJP). Their total strength has come down to 23 MLAs.

The Indian Express has reported that former Congress chief minister and its legislative party leader Okram Ibobi Singh will approach Governor Najma Heptullah to call a special Assembly session to floor a no-confidence motion against N Biren Singh's government.

Ahead of Rajya Sabha polls

Manipur will see election for one Rajya Sabha seat on June 19. Both, the BJP and the Congress have fielded candidates for the lone seat of the upper house.

BJP has fielded Leisemba Sanajaoba, the titualar king of Manipur, while the Congress nominee is T Mangi Babu.

(With inputs from PTI)