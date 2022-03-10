Manipur Election Results 2022 | N Biren Singh likely to win Heigang, leads by over 24,000 votes

In Heingang, incumbent Chief Minister Nongthombam Biren Singh is leading by more than 24,000 votes.

The candidates in the fray were BJP's N Biren Singh and Congress' Pangeijam Saratchandra Singh.

In the 2017 state elections, N Biren Singh won by 1,206 votes against Pangeijam Saratchandra Singh, who was then a TMC candidate. This is Singh’s bastion, having won from here consistently since 2002. Singh had been a Congress candidate for most of that time, switching to BJP only in 2017.

Singh is seen as a leader who can bring varied interests together, but when his CM candidature was announced there were murmurs of dissent. The party workers had hoped for a change of CM face, like the saffron party had done in Assam.

Along with fielding a strong leader like Singh, BJP was hoping to win on the development plank. Last year, Singh had launched the Go to Hill 2.0, which was an initiative to ensure that people from remote places in the hills get access to welfare schemes, and health and education infrastructure. Go to Hills had been started in 2017 and Singh had claimed that the Centre had introduced the Hill Area Development Programme (HADP) at his insistence.

In the last election, the Congress had won 28 seats while BJP had only 21. But the latter formed the government by gathering allies such as NPP and NPF. But this time, the saffron party had been confident that they would win the majority, and form the government without the support of smaller parties such as the Naga People’s Party (NPP) and Naga People’s Front (NPF).

This time, NPP and NPF had started campaigning separately, signalling trouble in the alliance, and then the difference came into the open when each accused the other of violence.

If BJP wins, they have promised development works including setting up an AIIMS hospital and restarting the 'Fo Fo' trains that brought tourists to the state, and have promised welfare schemes such as Rs 25,000 for girls from disadvantaged sections and free gas cylinders. The Congress promised jobs for women, continuous power supply and free healthcare facilities for youngsters.