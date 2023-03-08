 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Manik Saha to take oath as Tripura CM today

Moneycontrol News
Mar 08, 2023 / 09:30 AM IST

The opposition Left and the Congress will not participate in the oath-taking ceremony to protest against post-poll violence in the northeastern state.

Tripura CM Manik Saha. (PC-Twitter)

The BJP-IPFT coalition government led by Manik Saha will be sworn in here on Wednesday in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The Manik Saha-led council of ministers in Tripura will take oath of office and secrecy during the day, a senior BJP leader said.

Saha will be sworn in as the chief minister of the northeastern state for the second time.